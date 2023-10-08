Brown was placed on waivers Sunday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.
Brown signed with the Bruins in the offseason after scoring four goals with 12 points in 51 games between Ottawa and Philadelphia last year. If he clears waivers, the 31-year-old Brown will open the 2023-24 campaign as a depth option with AHL Providence.
