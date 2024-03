Maroon (back) was traded from the Wild to the Bruins on Friday, source reports.

Maroon is still on injured reserve after undergoing back surgery Feb. 6 and he may not be ready to make his Boston debut until late March. The 35-year-old winger has collected 16 points, 60 PIM and 71 hits through 49 games with Minnesota this season, so he should add some grit to the Bruins' bottom six once he's cleared to play.