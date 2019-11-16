Bruins' Paul Carey: Bumps up a rank
The Bruins recalled Carey from AHL Providence on Saturday.
The Bruins are dealing with an assortment of injuries up front, so Carey's being recalled for depth. The 31-year-old posted zero points over seven NHL games last year, but he's been more successful in the minors this season with 13 points over 17 contests.
