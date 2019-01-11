Bruins' Paul Carey: Dished to Boston
The Senators traded Carey to the Bruins on Friday in exchange for Cody Golubef.
Carey has logged just five NHL games this season for the Senators and has never been a consistent contributor at the top level. He will likely wind up with AHL Providence, where he should provide the minor-league club with a veteran presence up front.
