Bruins' Paul Carey: Headed to NHL
Carey has been recalled from AHL Providence.
With Carey up with the big club, fellow forward Peter Cehlarik was sent to the AHL in a corresponding move. Carey earned his call-up by racking up 14 goals and 20 points in 21 games for Providence since being acquired from the Senators' organization. The 30-year-old has eight goals and 16 points to his credit over the course of 97 games at the NHL level and figures to fill a bottom-six role for Boston.
