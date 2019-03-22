Bruins' Paul Carey: Heading back to minors
Carey was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday.
In his stint with Boston, Carey saw action in two games, logging a total of three shots on goal, an even ice rating, 28:49 minutes of ice time and 0:16 of power-play ice time. The Boston native has scored 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 21 games with AHL Belleville this season after being acquired from the Senators' organization Jan. 11.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...