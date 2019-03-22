Bruins' Paul Carey: Heading back to minors

Carey was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday.

In his stint with Boston, Carey saw action in two games, logging a total of three shots on goal, an even ice rating, 28:49 minutes of ice time and 0:16 of power-play ice time. The Boston native has scored 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 21 games with AHL Belleville this season after being acquired from the Senators' organization Jan. 11.