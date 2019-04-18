Bruins' Paul Carey: Moved to minors
The Bruins sent Carey back to AHL Providence on Thursday, TSN Transactions reports.
Carey drew into just two contests during his time with the Bruins, but he was hanging around with the big club as a depth option during the series. With AHL Providence headed to the playoffs, he will instead head to the minors to help the other Bruins with their run. He could rejoin the top club as soon as Providence is eliminated.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...