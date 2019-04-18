Bruins' Paul Carey: Moved to minors

The Bruins sent Carey back to AHL Providence on Thursday, TSN Transactions reports.

Carey drew into just two contests during his time with the Bruins, but he was hanging around with the big club as a depth option during the series. With AHL Providence headed to the playoffs, he will instead head to the minors to help the other Bruins with their run. He could rejoin the top club as soon as Providence is eliminated.

