Bruins' Paul Carey: Shifts to minors

The Bruins sent Carey down to AHL Providence on Sunday.

Carey suited up in just one game of a two-game stint with the big club, playing 6:22 minutes and going pointless. The 31-year-old has been a journeyman with six teams in his career, so is a likely candidate to re-join the team when injuries occur.

