Bruins' Paul Carey: Signs extension

Carey has signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins.

Carey's new deal has an annual NHL cap hit of $700,000. The 30-year-old will continue to provide the B's organization with veteran depth up front. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has seen action in just seven NHL games his season, going without a point in that span, but Carey has at least excelled at the AHL level, having logged 21 goals and 50 points in 52 contests to date.

