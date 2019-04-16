Bruins' Paul Carey: Up with big club
Carey was an extra at practice Tuesday after being called up from AHL Providence.
Considering David Backes is having a hard time staying in the lineup, Carey is unlikely to get a look during the postseason. The winger figures to continue practicing with the team and will serve as an emergency depth option in case a handful of guys get hurt. Once Sean Kuraly (hand) is given the all-clear, Carey could find himself back with AHL Providence for the Calder Cup Playoffs.
