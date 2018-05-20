Bruins' Paul Postma: Laces up for just 14 games
Postma had an assist in 14 games during 2017-18, averaging 10:13 of ice time while putting 14 shots on goal.
After playing 65 games for Winnipeg in 2016-17, Postma has to be disappointed with his decreased usage, and he just appeared in two games after the New Year. The 29-year-old seemed to be stuck on the fringe between the NHL and minors, as he posted a strong nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 13 games for AHL Providence putting up a plus-three rating, but just couldn't crack the roster for a consistent spot on the third pairing. Since Postma is set to be an unrestricted free agent, perhaps he'll test the open market and try to find a concrete role on a different defensive corps.
