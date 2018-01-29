Postma has recorded one assist and two PIM in 12 games this season.

Postma, who last suited up on Dec. 13, currently slots in as the Bruins' eighth defenseman and as a result he's off the fantasy radar, with the team's back line corps currently in good health. Down the road when injuries hit, however, he's an experienced option for the team to turn to. The 28-year-old has 203 career regular-season NHL games under his belt to date.