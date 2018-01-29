Bruins' Paul Postma: Limited production this season
Postma has recorded one assist and two PIM in 12 games this season.
Postma, who last suited up on Dec. 13, currently slots in as the Bruins' eighth defenseman and as a result he's off the fantasy radar, with the team's back line corps currently in good health. Down the road when injuries hit, however, he's an experienced option for the team to turn to. The 28-year-old has 203 career regular-season NHL games under his belt to date.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...