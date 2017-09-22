Postma tied Thursday's 2-1 preseason win in the third period when his well-placed slap shot from the point eluded Flyers goalie Alex Lyon.

Postma, who logged 14 points in 65 games for the Jets last season, has 191 games worth of NHL regular-season action under his belt. He was signed by the Bruins to provide the team's blue line with added depth and experience and he may be called upon early on, with Torey Krug destined to miss some time to start the season. Others who are candidates to fill in on that front are Matt Grzelcyk, Robbie O'Gara, Jakub Zboril and Jeremy Lauzon.