Postma was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Postma has been struggling to find time on the ice lately as he's only suited up for six of Boston's last 18 games, averaging a mere 8:50 of ice time in those contests. The 28-year-old did consistently contribute for Winnipeg in 2016-17 notching 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 65 games, but unless injuries arise, it doesn't appear Postma is a large part of Boston's blueline plans this season.