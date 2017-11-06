Postma will be a healthy scratch for Monday's tilt with Minnesota.

The former Jet's run of six-straight games will come to an end Monday, as the recently recalled Rob O'Gara is set to replace Postma in the lineup. Postma was brought in by GM Don Sweeney in the offseason to provide the B's a seventh defenseman with some experience and power-play acumen, but is unlikely to be a reliable fantasy play this campaign.