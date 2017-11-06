Bruins' Paul Postma: Sitting Monday
Postma will be a healthy scratch for Monday's tilt with Minnesota.
The former Jet's run of six-straight games will come to an end Monday, as the recently recalled Rob O'Gara is set to replace Postma in the lineup. Postma was brought in by GM Don Sweeney in the offseason to provide the B's a seventh defenseman with some experience and power-play acumen, but is unlikely to be a reliable fantasy play this campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Paul Postma: Made a scratch Thursday•
-
Bruins' Paul Postma: Notches goal Thursday•
-
Bruins' Paul Postma: Takes part in Wednesday's skate•
-
Bruins' Paul Postma: Headed for Beantown on one-year pact•
-
Jets' Paul Postma: Undergoes surgery for sports hernia•
-
Jets' Paul Postma: May require surgery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...