Bruins' Pavel Shen: Headed to North America

The Bruins have signed Shen to a three-year entry-level contract.

His deal, which runs through the 2021-22 season, carries an annual NHL cap hit of $809,167. The Bruins took Shen 212th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, but since then the 6-foot-1, 183-pounder has seen his prospect profile rise with his recent play in Russia, as well as in international competition. Per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, Shen was "pretty solid during (the Bruins') development camp with playmaking and puck possession." The 19-year-old presumably needs some seasoning at the AHL level, but the improvement Shen has displayed since being drafted by Boston suggests that he could make a run at a job with the big club in time.