Bruins' Pavel Shen: Headed to North America
The Bruins have signed Shen to a three-year entry-level contract.
His deal, which runs through the 2021-22 season, carries an annual NHL cap hit of $809,167. The Bruins took Shen 212th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, but since then the 6-foot-1, 183-pounder has seen his prospect profile rise with his recent play in Russia, as well as in international competition. Per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, Shen was "pretty solid during (the Bruins') development camp with playmaking and puck possession." The 19-year-old presumably needs some seasoning at the AHL level, but the improvement Shen has displayed since being drafted by Boston suggests that he could make a run at a job with the big club in time.
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times