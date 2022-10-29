Zacha recorded an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Zacha has a goal and four assists through his first nine games with the Bruins. Last season, the versatile forward finished with a minus-21 rating for the Devils, but he's settling in with a club that has much more firepower offensively. The B's currently lead the league with 16 team points, and the veteran Zacha has the enviable task of centering some of the league's best in David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.