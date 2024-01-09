Zacha notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Zacha has five points over 10 contests since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 19. The 26-year-old started the year at center, but he's been playing left wing on a line with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie in recent games. Zacha is at a solid 24 points (eight on the power play), 65 shots on net, 42 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 36 appearances this season.