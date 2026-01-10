Zacha scored three goals in a 10-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Zacha put the winner behind Jonathan Quick on a 5-on-3 power play near the end of the first period. Both Zacha and Marat Khusnutdinov put up hat tricks, though Khusnutdinov finished with four tallies in the contest. It was the first double hat-trick game for the Bruins since 1964, and the first on home ice. The duo are the first teammates to each score their first NHL hat trick in the same game since Pittsburgh's Pascal Dupuis and Petr Sykora did it on Dec. 11, 2008, per Joe McDonald of NHL.com. Zacha is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (three goals, two assists). He has 13 goals, 31 points and 67 shots on net in 44 contests this campaign.