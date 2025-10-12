Zacha scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Zacha scored the opening goal for Boston at the 15:48 mark of the first period with a snap shot in what was his first tally of the campaign. The 28-year-old playmaker had a down year in 2024-25 and failed to crack the 50-point barrier, something he achieved in the previous two years, but he should continue to find ways to produce as long as he maintains his top-six role going forward.