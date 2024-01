Zacha logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Zacha set up David Pastrnak on the opening tally of the game. This was Zacha's second straight game with an assist, his first time getting on the scoresheet in consecutive outings since Nov. 24-25. The 26-year-old forward has 25 points (nine on the power play) with 67 shots on net, 44 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances.