Zacha notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Zacha is in a nine-game goal drought, and he has just three assists in that span. The 26-year-old is still playing in a top-six role, but his offense has faded of late. Zacha is up to 36 points, 107 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-9 rating through 56 appearances. He's a solid depth option in most fantasy formats given his role, but he's unlikely to carry a virtual squad on his own.