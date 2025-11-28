Zacha (undisclosed) won't suit up for Friday's home game versus the Rangers and is day-to-day, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Zacha, along with David Pastrnak (undisclosed), were injured in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders, according to head coach Marco Sturm. It may be an uphill battle for Zacha to be ready for the team's next game, which is in the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against Detroit. The 28-year-old has accounted for five goals, 17 points, 38 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating across 25 outings this season.