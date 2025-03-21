Zacha registered an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zacha has nine points over his last 12 outings while continuing to see a hefty role in the top six. The 27-year-old helped out on Morgan Geekie's tally late in the third period to prevent the Bruins from getting shut out. Zacha is up to 42 points, 120 shots on net, 48 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 70 appearances. While it's decent production given the context of Boston's season, it's well below last year's career-high 59-point pace, so many fantasy managers who banked on similar production from Zacha have come away disappointed at times in 2024-25.