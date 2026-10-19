Zacha (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Dallas, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

Zacha missed Saturday's game against the Kings due to an upper-body injury he sustained against Anaheim on Friday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Tuesday, but a better idea of his status could come into focus based on his participation in morning skate, though the medical staff will likely also see how he feels afterward before determining his availability. Across his first eight appearances of the regular season, Zacha has recorded two goals, three assists, five blocked shots, four hits and four PIM while averaging 18:05 of ice time.