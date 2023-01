Zacha notched two assists, a plus-4 rating and two PIM in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Zacha's last multi-point effort came back on Dec. 13 versus the Islanders. The Bruins opted to reunite their "Czeching" line, putting Zacha alongside David Krejci and David Pastrnak, with the trio dominating the first two periods. Zacha is up to five goals, 20 helpers, 63 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 31 hits through 40 contests this season. He should continue to see a middle-six role.