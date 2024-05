Zacha registered two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Zacha helped out on the Bruins' first two goals to flip a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. The 27-year-old is still searching for a goal this postseason, but he's contributed four helpers over eight contests. The center has added 12 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating while playing a strong two-way game in a top-six role.