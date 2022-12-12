Zacha logged an assist and four hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Zacha filled in as the second-line center between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak with David Krejci (lower body) out of the lineup. The move jolted Zacha's offense, ending a three-game dry spell as he made a nifty pass to set up Jake DeBrusk's goal in the third period. While Zacha has gone 11 games without a goal, he has eight assists in that span. The 25-year-old forward is at 17 points, 47 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-7 rating in 27 contests overall, and he'll likely stay at center as long as Krejci is out.