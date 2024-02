Zacha notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Zacha helped out on Charlie McAvoy's game-winner in overtime. Over his last six games, Zacha has been limited to two assists and 13 shots on net. The 26-year-old remains in a top-six role and now has 35 points, 100 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-10 rating through 53 appearances.