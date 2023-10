Zacha notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Zacha earned his first point of the season on a Brad Marchand goal late in the third period. While he's been centering the top line to begin the season, Zacha hasn't been able to generate much offense. He's picked up eight shots on goal, five hits and a plus-2 rating through four contests, though his scoring should pick up if he remains alongside one or both of Marchand and David Pastrnak.