Zacha recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Since he opened the season with three scoreless outings, Zacha has yet to suffer another multi-game point drought. He kept that true after a goose egg Saturday by setting up Brad Marchand's hat-trick tally in third period Sunday. Zacha is up to eight goals, 11 helpers, 45 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-3 rating through 24 contests. With consistency, a top-six role and power-play time, the 26-year-old is in a strong position to match or exceed the career-high 57 points he produced a year ago.