Zacha scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

The 25-year-old had gone 17 games without finding the back of the net before beating Cam Talbot late in the third period to tie the game at 2-2 and earn the Bruins a point. Zacha was still productive over that goalless stretch however, racking up 11 assists in those 17 contests, and his spot on the second line and second power-play unit gives him deep-league fantasy utility.