Zacha (upper body) won't return to Saturday's contest against Arizona after suffering an injury during the first period.

Zacha logged just 6:42 of ice time versus Coyotes prior to his exit. He entered Saturday's action with eight goals, 19 points and 47 shots on net over 25 outings. If he isn't available for Wednesday's matchup versus New Jersey, Charlie Coyle will probably receive an increased role.