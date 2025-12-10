Zacha scored an empty-net goal on six shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Zacha has three goals and two assists over his four-game point streak to start December. He was limited to six points over 13 outings in November, but he's bounced back well even with his ice time trending downward a little bit. For the season, the 28-year-old center is at eight goals, 22 points, 49 shots on net, 29 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 30 appearances, primarily in a second-line role.