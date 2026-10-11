Zacha picked up a goal Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Flyers.

His first goal of the season put the Bruins up 1-0 midway through the first period. Zacha had been held off the scoresheet in the Bruins' first four games, but he now has a goal and an assist in his last two contests. Zacha will probably struggle to replicate his 30-goal, 65-point regular season in 2025-26, as his shooting percentage (22.9) was a huge outlier compared to his career mark (13.0). He has every chance to hit the 50-point plateau this year, as he's done it in three of his last four campaigns. However, fantasy managers may want to expect 20 goals rather than 30.