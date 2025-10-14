Zacha had two assists in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.

Zacha has put at least one point in each of the Bruins' first four games (one goal, four assists). He does have two recent seasons with 57 and 59 points (2022-23 and 2023-24), so he may deliver surprising results this season. Zacha is one of three Bruins players since 2019-20 with at least four assists through his first four games of a season. David Pastrnak (five in 2022-23) and Connor Clifton (four in 2022-23) are the others.