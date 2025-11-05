Zacha scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Late in the second frame, Zacha buried a rebound into an open net after Ilya Sorokin stretched to get his left pad on Charlie McAvoy's initial shot. It was his third goal this season, and it stretched his point streak to four games and four points (one goal, three assists). Zacha has three goals, 10 assists and 22 shots in 15 games. If he can maintain this pace, Zacha will deliver his first-ever 70-point season in the NHL.