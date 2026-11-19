Zacha scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Zacha was moved onto a line with Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka for this contest, and each member of the newly assembled trio netted a goal. Over his last eight games, Zacha has three goals and six assists as he continues to be a strong contributor on offense in a top-six role. He's up to six goals, 11 helpers, 37 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating over 21 outings this season.