Zacha (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Monday's matchup with Toronto, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Zacha didn't take line rushes during Monday's game-day skate, per Mark Masters of TSN, which is usually an indication that a player won't be in the lineup. The 26-year-old Czech is stuck in an 11-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 8 against the Canucks. If Zacha doesn't play, Morgan Geekie looks poised to slide into the second-line center role.