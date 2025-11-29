Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zacha (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Detroit on Saturday, according to Joe McDonald of the Providence Journal.
Zacha revealed that he missed Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers after suffering an injury on a faceoff against the Islanders on Wednesday. The 28-year-old forward has compiled five goals, 17 points, 38 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 26 hits across 25 appearances this season.
