Zacha recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Zacha set up David Krejci on the Bruins' first goal. Over his last 15 contests, Zacha has been both steady and impressive with eight goals and six helpers in a middle-six role. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a career year in his first season in Boston, racking up 39 points, 89 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-19 rating through 57 appearances.