Zacha has impressed Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, according to the Boston Herald.

Zacha was dealt in the offseason from the Devils where he failed to find his way after they selected him sixth overall in the 2015 Draft. Zacha has impressed Montgomery thus far in camp as the coach is thrilled that he has been better every day in practice. Zacha will make his Bruins debut Saturday in a preseason game against the Flyers. He is expected to be a top-six forward this season and should be good enough to improve on his career-high 36 points set last season.