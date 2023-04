Zacha scored twice in Boston's 2-1 victory over New Jersey on Saturday.

Zacha's first marker was scored with the man advantage. He's up to 20 goals and 55 points in 79 contests in 2022-23, including eight power-play points. Zacha, who played with the Devils for parts of seven seasons, has set career highs in goals and points in his first campaign with the Bruins. He's been particularly effective against New Jersey, contributing three goals and four points over three outings.