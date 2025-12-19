Zacha netted a power-play goal and dished out a hit in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton.

Zacha netted Boston's lone goal of the game on a power play late in the first period to knot the score at one apiece. With the twine finder, he is up to nine goals, 24 points, 54 shots on net and 31 hits through 34 games this season. The 28-year-old center has been incredibly steady for the Bruins this season and is heating up with seven points in his last eight games. He is a lock for top-six center minutes moving forward and his role on the top power-play unit gives him solid value in nearly all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future. He is on pace to post his third 50-plus point season in the last four years.