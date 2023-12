Zacha (upper body) is day-to-day after missing Monday's practice, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Zacha was injured in Saturday's 5-3 win over Arizona. It's unclear at this time if he will be ready to play Wednesday against the Devils. Zacha has accounted for eight goals, 19 points, 47 shots on net and 29 hits over 26 games this season. Morgan Geekie or Charlie Coyle could skate alongside David Pastrnak if Zacha can't play versus New Jersey.