Zacha added an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs for Game 2 of the conference quarterfinals.

Zacha roused the home crowd with a spinning backhand pass to David Pastrnak for a one-timer that goalie Ilya Samsonov had virtually no chance of stopping. Unfortunately for Bruins fans, the top-line center was otherwise quiet in the contest, and Zacha's full minute on the man advantage didn't bear fruit. This is the lone playoff series with the teams tied, 1-1, after two games.