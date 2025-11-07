Zacha scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Zacha extended his point streak with the game-winning tally at 4:54 of overtime. He has two goals and three assists during the five-game streak, during which time he's seen action on the second line and first power-play unit. Zacha has been a model of consistency for the Bruins with 14 points, 24 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 PIM and eight blocked shots over 16 appearances this season. His scoring pace will drop -- he's tracking for a 70-point campaign, and he's never even reached 60 in a single season -- but he's still likely to be productive throughout the year.