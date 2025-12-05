Zacha scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Zacha found the back of the net twice in the second period, tallying through wristers at the 12:26 and 19:59 mark of the frame. Zacha is up to seven goals this season. This was the first time he found the back of the net since doing so in a Nov. 11 win over the Maple Leafs. Zacha has scored three of his last five goals during power-play situations.