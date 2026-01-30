Zacha (upper body) will not accompany the team to Florida ahead of Boston's two-game road trip, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports Friday.

Zacha suffered the injury against Philadelphia on Thursday. The center has 15 goals and 37 points, including 15 with the man advantage, over 54 appearances this season. He is unlikely to play against Tampa Bay on Sunday and could return after the Olympic break if he doesn't join the team ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Panthers.