Zacha (upper body) won't be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Devils, according to Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Zacha, who was injured in Saturday's 5-3 win over Arizona, listed as day-to-day. He has eight goals, 19 points, 47 shots on net and 29 hits over 26 games this season. Morgan Geekie is projected to play alongside David Pastrnak in Zacha's absence.